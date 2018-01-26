Woman Says Walmart Locked African American Hair Products Behind Glass

A woman was set on fire this morning in Indio, allegedly by her adult son, who surrendered to police after she was airlifted to a burn center with major injuries.
A woman was set on fire this morning in Indio, allegedly by her adult son, who surrendered to police after she was airlifted to a burn center with major injuries.
Riverside County animal control officers put out a call for public help Friday in identifying a man who dumped his 10-year-old Chihuahua in a grocery store parking lot east of Hemet after he finished shopping.
Riverside County animal control officers put out a call for public help Friday in identifying a man who dumped his 10-year-old Chihuahua in a grocery store parking lot east of Hemet after he finished shopping.
Kevin and Jessica Puckett say they're heartbroken over the loss of their youngest daughter and want to share their story in hopes some good can come of their tragedy. "I was worried about boys, I was worried about car accidents, I was worried about so many things, the last thing I was worried about was her being a foot and a half away from her and not being able to save her," says a heartbroken Kevin. Six-year-old Taylor Marie Puckett was friendly, caring and ful...
Kevin and Jessica Puckett say they're heartbroken over the loss of their youngest daughter and want to share their story in hopes some good can come of their tragedy. "I was worried about boys, I was worried about car accidents, I was worried about so many things, the last thing I was worried about was her being a foot and a half away from her and not being able to save her," says a heartbroken Kevin. Six-year-old Taylor Marie Puckett was friendly, caring and ful...