Lives Lost During Holocaust Remembered At Annual Remembrance Ceremony

The lives lost during the Holocaust were honored today at the 9th annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony. The program took place at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park.

Local Holocaust survivor Stefanie Seltzer attended the ceremony. She said she remembers hiding for her life at just four years old. "We heard the boots going down the stairs," she started, "and she said you were very loud, but they chose not to hear you," Seltzer recalled.

Seltzer had many close calls growing up. She faced fear everyday. "You look it straight in the face, and you deal with it," she said confidently about her childhood.

Nearly six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust, including Seltzer's father. "Somebody gave my father away and my father was killed. He was put into a garbage can," Seltzer said quietly.

Saturday marks the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. "On Jan. 27, 1945, marks the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp," explained Talia Lizemer-Hawley, the education director of the Tolerance Education Center in Rancho Mirage.

While the facts are gruesome, it is important to remember what happened. "What went on back then and to really mean what you say never again," said Rabbi Benzion Lew.

A lesson can be learned from those like Seltzer, who fought through the horror. "Most of the survivors chose professions to help others. They don't have any anger or hatred," Lizemer-Hawley said.

Seltzer is asking future generations to stop hate. "If you see the smallest incident, the smallest incident of discrimination or bias, step in," she said.