Lives Lost During Holocaust Remembered At Annual Remembrance Cer - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Lives Lost During Holocaust Remembered At Annual Remembrance Ceremony

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Lauren Day, Reporter
Connect
Palm Desert, CA -

The lives lost during the Holocaust were honored today at the 9th annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony. The program took place at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park. 

Local Holocaust survivor Stefanie Seltzer attended the ceremony. She said she remembers hiding for her life at just four years old. "We heard the boots going down the stairs," she started, "and she said you were very loud, but they chose not to hear you," Seltzer recalled. 

Related: Services Planned After Death of Local Holocaust Survivor

Seltzer had many close calls growing up. She faced fear everyday. "You look it straight in the face, and you deal with it," she said confidently about her childhood. 

Nearly six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust, including Seltzer's father. "Somebody gave my father away and my father was killed. He was put into a garbage can," Seltzer said quietly. 

Related: Auschwitz Survivor Reacts to Charlottesville Hate and Murder of Heather Heyer

Saturday marks the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. "On Jan. 27, 1945, marks the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp," explained Talia Lizemer-Hawley, the education director of the Tolerance Education Center in Rancho Mirage. 

While the facts are gruesome, it is important to remember what happened. "What went on back then and to really mean what you say never again," said Rabbi Benzion Lew. 

Related: Holocaust Remembrance Day From The Eyes of A Survivor

A lesson can be learned from those like Seltzer, who fought through the horror. "Most of the survivors chose professions to help others. They don't have any anger or hatred," Lizemer-Hawley said. 

Seltzer is asking future generations to stop hate. "If you see the smallest incident, the smallest incident of discrimination or bias, step in," she said. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Woman Set on Fire at Indio Business, Allegedly by Son

    Woman Set on Fire at Indio Business, Allegedly by Son

    Friday, January 26 2018 3:38 PM EST2018-01-26 20:38:20 GMT

    A woman was set on fire this morning in Indio, allegedly by her adult son, who surrendered to police after she was airlifted to a burn center with major injuries.

    A woman was set on fire this morning in Indio, allegedly by her adult son, who surrendered to police after she was airlifted to a burn center with major injuries.

  • Hemet

    Public's Help Needed to Find Man Who Abandoned Pooch in Parking Lot

    Public's Help Needed to Find Man Who Abandoned Pooch in Parking Lot

    Friday, January 26 2018 5:43 PM EST2018-01-26 22:43:43 GMT

    Riverside County animal control officers put out a call for public help Friday in identifying a man who dumped his 10-year-old Chihuahua in a grocery store parking lot east of Hemet after he finished shopping. 

    Riverside County animal control officers put out a call for public help Friday in identifying a man who dumped his 10-year-old Chihuahua in a grocery store parking lot east of Hemet after he finished shopping. 

  • Murrieta

    Parents of Little Girl Who Died of the Flu Want Changes To Prevent Others From Suffering

    Parents of Little Girl Who Died of the Flu Want Changes To Prevent Others From Suffering

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 3:28 PM EST2018-01-24 20:28:37 GMT

    Kevin and Jessica Puckett say they're heartbroken over the loss of their youngest daughter and want to share their story in hopes some good can come of their tragedy. "I was worried about boys, I was worried about car accidents, I was worried about so many things, the last thing I was worried about was her being a foot and a half away from her and not being able to save her," says a heartbroken Kevin. Six-year-old Taylor Marie Puckett was friendly, caring and ful...

    Kevin and Jessica Puckett say they're heartbroken over the loss of their youngest daughter and want to share their story in hopes some good can come of their tragedy. "I was worried about boys, I was worried about car accidents, I was worried about so many things, the last thing I was worried about was her being a foot and a half away from her and not being able to save her," says a heartbroken Kevin. Six-year-old Taylor Marie Puckett was friendly, caring and ful...

Powered by Frankly