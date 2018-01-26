Border Patrol Agents Detain Three For Meth Possession on Bus Near Salton Sea

Three people, including a 16-year-old girl, were detained on a bus near the Salton Sea for allegedly carrying more than $27,000 worth of methamphetamine, which the suspects concealed by taping packages of the drugs to their bodies, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said today.

Agents assigned to the Indio Border Patrol station took the trio into custody sometime after 10:50 a.m. Thursday when the bus was inspected at the state Route 86 checkpoint.

The unidentified 19-year-old man initially was arrested alone after admitting he had a fake social security card on him, which he had printed off of the internet, according to CBP.

He later also was found with a cell phone that he had taken from a woman onboard the bus, officials said.

A Border Patrol dog was brought on board and alerted agents to the teenage girl and an 18-year-old woman, who had 19 vacuum sealed packages of methamphetamine taped to their bodies. The total amount weighed 7.84 pounds with an estimated street value of $27,440, Border Patrol officials said.

One of the female suspects told agents that the man they arrested was traveling with them on the bus to make sure the drugs were delivered to their destination. All three suspects are U.S. citizens and were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation, , CBP said.