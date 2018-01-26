Woman Set on Fire at Indio Business, Allegedly by Son

A woman was set on fire this morning in Indio, allegedly by her adult son, who surrendered to police after she was airlifted to a burn center with major injuries.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was found around 6 a.m. at the loading dock of the Mathis Brothers furniture store at 81410 Highway 111.

According to Sgt. Daniel Marshall, the woman told Indio police that following an argument involving a child custody issue, her son allegedly used "some type of accelerant'' to set her on fire.

The son, whose name was not released, walked into the Riverside County jail in Indio and turned himself in, Marshall said. He's expected to be booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and arson.