Police ID Man Accused of Setting Mother on Fire at Indio Business

Indio police today released the name of a 36-year-old Utah man accused of setting his mother on fire in Indio following a domestic dispute over child custody.

Israel Guardado-Ramirez, of Salt Lake City, remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail for allegedly setting his mother aflame on Friday morning at the loading dock of the Mathis Brothers furniture store at 81410 Highway 111.

The victim was assisted by passersby, who put out the fire around 6 a.m. She was airlifted to the Arrowhead Burn Center in Colton, where she remains in critical condition, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

The woman told Indio police that following an argument involving a child custody issue, her son used "some type of accelerant'' to set her on fire, according to Marshall. The suspect then walked into the Riverside County jail in Indio and turned himself in, Marshall said.

He's being held on suspicion of attempted murder, arson causing great bodily injury and torture and is expected to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.