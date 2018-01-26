Design of the New Cathedral City Downtown Fire Station Revealed - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Design of the New Cathedral City Downtown Fire Station Revealed

Thanks to funds provided by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and the City Urban Revitalization Corporation (C.U.R.C.), Cathedral City will have a brand-new fire station to serve downtown and the south side of the city.

The design concept for Fire Station 411 was revealed at Wednesday’s Council Meeting during the Study Session. The fire station will be located on Buddy Rogers Avenue near Date Palm Drive and just northwest of its current location.

Construction on the $8.2 million project will begin this summer and it is expected to open in the late fall of 2019. The new building is designed to serve the community for the next 50 years.

