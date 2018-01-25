Coachella Mayor Responds To Sanctuary City Threat

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash this morning near Coachella.
Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash this morning near Coachella.
Kevin and Jessica Puckett say they're heartbroken over the loss of their youngest daughter and want to share their story in hopes some good can come of their tragedy. "I was worried about boys, I was worried about car accidents, I was worried about so many things, the last thing I was worried about was her being a foot and a half away from her and not being able to save her," says a heartbroken Kevin. Six-year-old Taylor Marie Puckett was friendly, caring and ful...
Kevin and Jessica Puckett say they're heartbroken over the loss of their youngest daughter and want to share their story in hopes some good can come of their tragedy. "I was worried about boys, I was worried about car accidents, I was worried about so many things, the last thing I was worried about was her being a foot and a half away from her and not being able to save her," says a heartbroken Kevin. Six-year-old Taylor Marie Puckett was friendly, caring and ful...
The Palm Springs city council will vote tonight on whether to remove a line of tamarisk trees along Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort. Some have said the trees were planted to separate the golf course from what was a predominantly black neighborhood.
The Palm Springs city council will vote tonight on whether to remove a line of tamarisk trees along Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort. Some have said the trees were planted to separate the golf course from what was a predominantly black neighborhood.