Coachella Valley Man Marks First Flu-Related Death in the Desert This Season

Riverside County health officials Thursday announced the first influenza-associated death in the Coachella Valley this flu season.

The 63-year-old desert resident, whose name was withheld, died in mid- January, according to Riverside University Health System spokesman Jose Arballo.

Ten others have died of flu-related symptoms in Riverside County since the flu season began around October or November, including a Murrieta child under 10 year who died on Dec. 14.

This month's death was the first east of the San Gorgonio Pass since this year's flu season began, but influenza cases on the whole countywide have been on a steady rise.

By comparison, Riverside County recorded two flu-related deaths during the 2016-17 flu season.

Earlier this month, public health officials said the county was experiencing such a significant increase in flu cases that local medical resources were being overburdened, with a similar spike in flu cases also seen in San Bernardino County and elsewhere in the state and country.

Local health officials said earlier this month that ambulance services were being strained countywide by "an unprecedented number of flu-related visits to hospitals and emergency rooms," leading to delays at hospitals and fewer ambulances able to respond to 911 calls.

Influenza is a respiratory illness marked by fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue, head and body aches. Vomiting and diarrhea are also known to occur. Drinking plenty of fluids, getting plenty of rest and taking over-the- counter products like Tylenol are helpful in recovery.