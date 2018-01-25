4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Riverside County

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck a section of Riverside County Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor hit at 2:09 a.m. at a depth of around 6 miles, its epicenter 1.3 miles south of Temescal and 9.4 miles south-southeast of Home Gardens, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damages, but hundreds of tweets flooded Twitter after the quake, with people in Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange counties saying it shook them awake.