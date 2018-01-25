5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast: - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Thursday morning, according to the USGS.

The quake, which struck just before 8:40 a.m., was reported about 102 miles west of Capetown and roughly 115 miles away from Eureka, according to the USGS.

Live: Follow Real-Time Earthquake Data From USGS

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center indicated that a tsunami was not expected following the quake.

