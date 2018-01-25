Palm Springs will now allow Uber and Lyft pick up at the airport

A full agenda for Palm Springs City Council Wednesday night where a decision is made in Palm Springs regarding Uber and Lyft pick-up at the airport. Travelers will now be able to be picked up on Palm Springs International Airport property.

The city council voted against this very issue in 2016, so what changed?

First, it’s a new council with members Christy Holstege and Lisa Middleton. Councilmember J.R. Roberts has always had some hang-ups. He voted against the issue the first time.

He says there's a double standard because ride-sharing drivers are not required to take random drug testing like taxi drivers. It's something the city has considered requiring of Uber drivers who want to pick-up at PSP. Palm Springs looked at New York City, a city that requires ride-share drivers to randomly drug test.

“They are doing it in some cities, but they refuse to do it in Palm Springs,” says Roberts. “So, that was a real problem for me.”

In the end, the decision was unanimous. Under the new ordinance, if you grab an Uber or Lyft at the airport, you will no longer have to walk across the street to meet the driver at city hall. An ironic twist to the previous council's decision.

Mayor Robert Moon told his account of ordering an Uber from the airport. The pick-up instructions said: pick up in front of Mayor’s office.

“Which was convenient, because I had to stop by my office anyway,” joked Moon.

The airport will create a staging area for ride-sharing services near the cell phone lot. The exact details will be worked out.

The airport will also have signs telling riders the drivers are not drug or alcohol tested like local taxi drivers.

Also on the agenda Wednesday, the so-called “racist trees.” The council voted unanimously to remove the tamarisk trees and will address landscaping at a later date.

The council skipped the public integrity item for the evening and the decision on vacation rentals is now going to the ballot.