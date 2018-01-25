Palm Springs will now allow Uber and Lyft pick up at the airport

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash this morning near Coachella.
Kevin and Jessica Puckett say they're heartbroken over the loss of their youngest daughter and want to share their story in hopes some good can come of their tragedy. "I was worried about boys, I was worried about car accidents, I was worried about so many things, the last thing I was worried about was her being a foot and a half away from her and not being able to save her," says a heartbroken Kevin. Six-year-old Taylor Marie Puckett was friendly, caring and ful...
Former SunLine employee, Daryn LaVoie claims that SunLine fired him unfairly. Now, the question boils down to safety over sympathy.. Daryn LaVoie says he talked to SunLine at least three times because of the situation he found himself in...
