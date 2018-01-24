Toys R Us in Indio To Close, While Other Businesses To Open - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Toys R Us in Indio To Close, While Other Businesses To Open

Lauren Day, Reporter
Indio, CA -

The Toys R Us location in Indio is just one of the 182 stores across the country that will be closing. The toy retailer filed for bankruptcy protection last September. However, while the Coachella Valley will no longer have a Toys R Us location, other businesses in Indio are about to open.

Frequent Toys R Us shoppers said they are sad to see the retailer pack up and leave. "It's just really sad seeing it go because when you really think about it, kids don't know how to play with toys. They just know electronics and screens," said Mia Gonzalez, who shops at the Indio location. 

Angel Vera said it's unfortunate because he shops at Toys R Us with his kids. "When you go Toys R Us, your kids eyes just light up. It's like Christmas time all the time when they come here," Vera said. 

Last January the Super Target closed just across the street. The city of Indio said it already has plans to fill both spaces. "We kind of knew it was coming, so we're gearing up to fill up that empty box," Carl Morgan, the city's economic development director said. 

Although Toys R Us is closing its doors in Indio, other businesses are going up. "We're doing a 110-room hotel. It's the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott," said Scott Frazer, who is in charge of the construction project. The hotel broke ground last summer and is on a fast track. "There's people who come by the site and they look. They want to build in Indio because they find it's attractive for tourism and various festivals," Frazer added. 

In addition to the Fairfield Inn and Suites, there are several other construction projects nearby. "A lot of new hotels, a lot of new retail. At build out North of the freeway we will have about 1.6 million square feet of retail," Morgan said. 

