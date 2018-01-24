Toys R Us in Indio To Close, While Other Businesses To Open

Kevin and Jessica Puckett say they're heartbroken over the loss of their youngest daughter and want to share their story in hopes some good can come of their tragedy. "I was worried about boys, I was worried about car accidents, I was worried about so many things, the last thing I was worried about was her being a foot and a half away from her and not being able to save her," says a heartbroken Kevin. Six-year-old Taylor Marie Puckett was friendly, caring and ful...
Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash this morning near Coachella.
Recreational and medical marijuana is now legal in the state of California, but if an employer does not want weed in the work place, they could still fire or not hire a person for having marijuana in their system. "If you're using marijuana, you're not safe. Just because you have that card, it doesn't protect you from the employer saying you're fired or not hired," said Kevin Odenbaugh, the owner of Forensic Drug Testing Services in Palm De...
