Palm Springs City Council To Vote On Removing 'Racist' Trees - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs City Council To Vote On Removing 'Racist' Trees

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Vince Marino, Video Journalist
Connect
Palm Springs, CA -

The Palm Springs city council will vote tonight on whether to remove a line of tamarisk trees along Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort. Some have said the trees were planted to separate the golf course from what was a predominantly black neighborhood.

"I think they should stay. Maybe they could trim them and come down to a decent height. And clean it up," said neighborhood resident Phillip Davis.

Story: Palm Springs Plans On Removing Controversial Trees

"I think the trees should go out," said neighborhood resident Michael Dorsey.

Some argue the trees were first planted to separate the golf course from what was at the time a predominantly black neighborhood. Others have different theory.

"It was a wind break. It's plain and simple. The wind used to blow out here so much and there was nothing out there and the golf course was relatively new so they didn't have much grass out there so I'm thinking it was more of a wind break," said Carl Brenagh.  

Story: Iconic White House Tree To Be Cut Down

But for some the trees provide much needed shade during the brutal summer months.

"Well they were a selling point for me buying the house. They provide a lot of shade and again they do somewhat of a good job preventing the golf balls from coming over here," said neighborhood resident Donald Archer.

Others say not good enough.

Story: Tree Fire Quickly Spreads As Crews Work To Extinguish Flames

"My main problem is the golf balls coming through here and hitting the windows right here. And this is a big problem. Good thing I have double pane. This just happened the other day. I replaced the one before it," said Brenagh.

Some residents say the trees are lowering property values in the neighborhood. Others worry about paying more taxes if the trees come down.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Murrieta

    Parents of Little Girl Who Died of the Flu Want Changes To Prevent Others From Suffering

    Parents of Little Girl Who Died of the Flu Want Changes To Prevent Others From Suffering

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 3:28 PM EST2018-01-24 20:28:37 GMT

    Kevin and Jessica Puckett say they're heartbroken over the loss of their youngest daughter and want to share their story in hopes some good can come of their tragedy. "I was worried about boys, I was worried about car accidents, I was worried about so many things, the last thing I was worried about was her being a foot and a half away from her and not being able to save her," says a heartbroken Kevin. Six-year-old Taylor Marie Puckett was friendly, caring and ful...

    Kevin and Jessica Puckett say they're heartbroken over the loss of their youngest daughter and want to share their story in hopes some good can come of their tragedy. "I was worried about boys, I was worried about car accidents, I was worried about so many things, the last thing I was worried about was her being a foot and a half away from her and not being able to save her," says a heartbroken Kevin. Six-year-old Taylor Marie Puckett was friendly, caring and ful...

  • Coachella

    Two Killed in Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash in Coachella

    Two Killed in Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash in Coachella

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:56 PM EST2018-01-24 17:56:23 GMT

    Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash this morning near Coachella. 

    Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash this morning near Coachella. 

  • Palm Desert

    Employers Could Fire or Not Hire For Legal Marijuana Use

    Employers Could Fire or Not Hire For Legal Marijuana Use

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 2:03 AM EST2018-01-24 07:03:06 GMT

    Recreational and medical marijuana is now legal in the state of California, but if an employer does not want weed in the work place, they could still fire or not hire a person for having marijuana in their system. "If you're using marijuana, you're not safe. Just because you have that card, it doesn't protect you from the employer saying you're fired or not hired," said Kevin Odenbaugh, the owner of Forensic Drug Testing Services in Palm De...

    Recreational and medical marijuana is now legal in the state of California, but if an employer does not want weed in the work place, they could still fire or not hire a person for having marijuana in their system. "If you're using marijuana, you're not safe. Just because you have that card, it doesn't protect you from the employer saying you're fired or not hired," said Kevin Odenbaugh, the owner of Forensic Drug Testing Services in Palm De...

Powered by Frankly