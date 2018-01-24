Stolen Vehicle Suspect Who Led Coachella Valley Freeway Chase, Standoff Changes Plea to Guilty

A Riverside woman who led authorities on a high-speed stolen vehicle pursuit that ended in Cabazon, with the driver refusing to leave the car for about an hour before being taken into custody, has plead guilty to the charges.

Tessa DeLeon, 38, was accused of speeding away from deputies after she was spotted in a stolen van in Thousand Palms near Ramon and Varner roads.

She fled onto westbound Interstate 10, triggering a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph before getting off the freeway in Cabazon, where the vehicle came to a stop but DeLeon refused to surrender, according to sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Brewster.

The standoff, which led authorities to block off Seminole Drive near Malki Road, ended after about an hour when she was taken into custody DeLeon was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of felony evading arrest and vehicle theft, the sergeant said.

"Yesterday DeLeon withdrew her not guilty pleas and pled guilty to both counts. She was sentenced to three years of formal probation and 33 days custody. She was given 33 days credit for time served. She was ordered, upon her release, to reside at a Salvation Army facility for 180 days," says John Hall of the Riverside County DA's office.