Stolen Vehicle Suspect Leads Deputies on Coachella Valley Freeway Chase, Standoff in Cabazon

A woman behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle led sheriff's deputies this afternoon on a high-speed freeway chase that ended in Cabazon, with the driver refusing to leave the car.

The pursuit began around 3:30 p.m. when sheriff's deputies spotted the stolen van in Thousand Palms near Ramon Road and Arbor Real Avenue and followed the driver onto westbound Interstate 10, said sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz.

The unidentified motorist reached speeds of more than 100 mph before getting off the freeway in Cabazon, where the vehicle came to a stop but the woman refused to leave the vehicle.

The standoff, which was continuing late this afternoon, led authorities to block off Seminole Drive near Malki Road.