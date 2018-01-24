Deputies ID Stolen Vehicle Suspect Who Allegedly Led Coachella Valley Freeway Chase, Standoff in Cabazon

Sheriff's deputies Thursday released the name of a Riverside woman who allegedly led authorities on a high-speed stolen vehicle pursuit that ended in Cabazon, with the driver refusing to leave the car for about an hour before being taken into custody.

Tessa DeLeon, 38, is accused of speeding away from deputies at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after she allegedly was spotted in a stolen van in Thousand Palms near Ramon and Varner roads.

Story: Four Detained After High Speed Chase in Palm Springs

She allegedly fled onto westbound Interstate 10, triggering a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph before getting off the freeway in Cabazon, where the vehicle came to a stop but DeLeon refused to surrender, according to sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Brewster.

Story: Woman Leads Police on Slow-Speed Pursuit from Desert Hot Springs to Palm Desert

The standoff, which led authorities to block off Seminole Drive near Malki Road, ended around 5:20 p.m. when she was taken into custody DeLeon was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of felony evading arrest and vehicle theft, the sergeant said.

Story: Parolee Leads Cathedral City Police On High Speed Pursuit

Jail records show she was being held on $100,000 bail. DeLeon has prior Riverside County convictions for receiving stolen property and possession of controlled substances, court records show.