Palm Springs Cultural Center Hosting Meet-and-Greet With Local Cannabis Dispensaries

The Palm Springs Cultural Center will host a ``meet-and-greet'' with desert cannabis dispensary owners tomorrow, in advance of the inaugural Cannabis Film Festival and Summit to be held at the venue this spring.

The inaugural ``PS Cannafest' will feature a series of panel discussions regarding the legal, environmental and business impacts of cannabis' statewide legalization.

Organizers have invited a number of the Coachella Valley dispensaries, which secured licenses for recreational sales once 2018 arrived, to appear at Thursday's free event, including the Joy of Life Wellness Center, Palm Springs Safe Access, CAPS Wellness, Desert Organic Solutions, Organic Solutions of the Desert, and PSA Organica.

Following the meet and greet, the cultural center will host a screening of ``The Big Lebowski,'' a cult comedy classic starring Jeff Bridges and John Goodman.

International feature films, short films and documentaries will be screened at the inaugural Cannabis Film Festival to be held April 19-22. Panel discussions will focus on the evolving cannabis industry and how legalization affects local business and tourism. Tickets for the festival are available at http://ww.pscff.org .