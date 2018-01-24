Two Killed in Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash in Coachella - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Coachella

Two Killed in Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash in Coachella

Posted: Updated:
Coachella, CA -

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash this morning near Coachella.

Story: Man Identified in Fatal Chiriaco Summit Crash on New Year's Day

The crash was reported at 2:26 a.m. in the area of 54th Avenue and Jackson Street, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Story: Woman Arrested for Alleged Vehicular Manslaughter in Connection With Fatal Thermal Crash

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the crash, according to Newman.

