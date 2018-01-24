Coroners Release Names of Coachella Men Who Died in Thermal Car Crash

Authorities released the names of two young men -- described as ``best friends'' by family members -- killed in a solo car crash in Thermal last week.

Jesus Felix, 22, and Omar Valadez, 23, both of Coachella, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 2:15 a.m. last Wednesday on Avenue 54, east of Jackson Street, according to the county coroner's office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, which reported that the car went airborne and crashed into five or six palm trees. Emergency personnel found the vehicle overturned with major damage, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Authorities have not disclosed who was driving the car.

Felix and Valadez's families are seeking to have the men buried next to each other. A joint GoFundMe page created by the families, describes them as "best friends'' and "happy, kind souls.''

The families ``have decided to honor their sons' incredible bond and to split the funeral cost(s) and have them buried next to each other,'' the page reads, "so they can find themselves together. Just like in life they always found themselves together.''

More than half of the families' $10,000 goal had been reached by Monday afternoon. Those who wish to contribute can visit https://www.gofundme.com/jesus-abrahams-funeral-expenses .