Hikers on Alert After a Sexual Battery Report on a Desert Trail

Sheriff's deputies said a woman hiking in La Quinta chased after a man, after they say he tried to sexually batter the woman.

The report came in at 9 AM on Monday, from the Bear Creek Trail in the La Quinta Cove. The woman told deputies she was walking on the trail when a man grabbed her in a "sexual manner".

The Public Information Officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Armando Muñoz, said the woman tried to chase after the man, an action Muñoz does not does not consider safe.

He said, "These people, they don't want to get caught, so if they see someone chasing them they can turn around and assault you physically and hurt you even more."

Muñoz said if caught in a similar situation, it is best to keep distance from an aggressor and try to remember as much of the suspect's description.

He added, "Also when you're out there try not to be distracted, many people like to have their headphones on, maybe just put one on so you can hear anyone coming, approaching you from behind."

Krista Turpin said she enjoys hiking the Bear Creek Trail, but she's hardly ever alone.

"People should be able to go in their neighborhoods and feel safe," Turpin said. "That's why I bring my dog with me, I think it is unfortunate and completely immoral."

Muñoz also recommends going on a group hike or take a friend to the trail. He said deputies continue to patrol the La Quinta Cove, and he said to call their station with any relevant information on this case.