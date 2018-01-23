Two Arrested in Connection With Marijuana Grow at Rancho Mirage Home

Sheriff's deputies arrested two men Tuesday in connection with a suspected marijuana grow operation at a Rancho Mirage home.

Story: Cathedral City Approves Marijuana Growing Facility

Yonghaw Yang, 36, and Zhong Jian Yang, 35, were taken into custody this morning on suspicion of cultivation of between 50 and 199 marijuana plants and utility theft, according to county jail records. Both men were being held at the Riverside County jail in Indio in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Story: Illegal Marijuana Grow House Fire in Desert Hot Springs

The suspected grow operation was being conducted out of a home on Florentina Drive, according to sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz.