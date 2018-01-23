Two Arrested in Connection With Illegal Marijuana Grows

Sheriff's deputies said today the arrests of two men in connection with a suspected marijuana grow operation at a Rancho Mirage home led law enforcement to a second grow operation at another Coachella Valley home, resulting in the total seizure of more than 1,300 plants.

Yonghau Yang, 36, and Zhong Jian Yang, 35, both of Rancho Mirage, were taken into custody Tuesday morning on suspicion of cultivation of between 50 and 199 marijuana plants and utility theft, according to county jail records. Both men were booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio in lieu of $25,000 bail.

The suspected grow operation was being conducted out of a home near the intersection of Florentina and Vistara drives, according to Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force Sgt. Brad Farwell.

The men were allegedly conducting an operation that deputies said yielded about 150 plants and 50 pounds of processed marijuana. The grow was being powered by illegally bypassed electricity, Farwell said, with around $9,000 worth of electricity stolen to maintain the operation.

Farwell said deputies ``discovered evidence of another possible indoor illegal marijuana cultivation location'' while at the Rancho Mirage home.

A search warrant was later served at a home in the 31600 block of Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, where 1,200 plants were found, as well as another illegal bypass of power, this time resulting in $27,000 worth of electricity stolen, Farwell said. No one was arrested at the Cathedral City home.

Anyone with information regarding these operations was asked to contact Task Force Deputy LaFond at (760) 323-8662.