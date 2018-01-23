Employers Could Fire or Not Hire For Legal Marijuana Use - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Employers Could Fire or Not Hire For Legal Marijuana Use

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Lauren Day, Reporter
Connect
Palm Desert, CA -

Recreational and medical marijuana is now legal in the state of California, but if an employer does not want weed in the work place, they could still fire or not hire a person for having marijuana in their system. "If you're using marijuana, you're not safe. Just because you have that card, it doesn't protect you from the employer saying you're fired or not hired," said Kevin Odenbaugh, the owner of Forensic Drug Testing Services in Palm Desert.

Related: Recreational Marijuana Sales Become Legal

Odenabaugh says the law does not protect employees who smoke marijuana because it is still federally illegal. Because of that, most companies will still test for it. "We had a couple of companies that jumped the gun that said, 'You know what it's legal, let's stop testing for it,' until they heard about the liability exposure that they are putting themselves into, similar to allowing alcohol in the workplace," Odenbaugh said. 

Related: Marijuana Dispensary Owners Struggle To Deposit Cash

Attorney Karen Sloat said the bottom line is an employer could fire an employee for being impaired, even if he or she has a medical marijuana card. "Medical marijuana is kind of an open question right now, still the worker cannot be impaired in the workplace, if the worker is going to use medical marijuana it cannot impair their performance of job functions," Sloat explained. 

Related: Recreational Marijuana Prompts Questions About The Need For Medical Prescriptions

Labor Lawyer Michael Harrington said the best way to protect yourself is to do your homework. "A good thing to find out is some background information about the company, just like they're going to find out about you. What are their policies regarding marijuana?" Harrington suggested. Harrington said some companies are more lenient about the use of marijuana than others. "But you need to find out because you can get fired or lose a job opportunity by admitting to the use of marijuana or having it come up in a physical examination or drug test"

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Testimony Begins in Coachella Murder Trial

    Testimony Begins in Coachella Murder Trial

    Monday, January 22 2018 4:54 PM EST2018-01-22 21:54:30 GMT

    A 23-year-old man was gunned down in front of his Coachella home by the brother of the victim's on-again, off-again girlfriend, a prosecutor said Monday as the murder trial of the alleged shooter and another man got underway, but defense attorneys maintained the attack was a spontaneous and unplanned act for which the defendants should be facing a lesser charge of manslaughter. Noel Hernandez and Carlos Martinez, both 22-year-old residents of Palm Desert, are charged in the death of ...

    A 23-year-old man was gunned down in front of his Coachella home by the brother of the victim's on-again, off-again girlfriend, a prosecutor said Monday as the murder trial of the alleged shooter and another man got underway, but defense attorneys maintained the attack was a spontaneous and unplanned act for which the defendants should be facing a lesser charge of manslaughter. Noel Hernandez and Carlos Martinez, both 22-year-old residents of Palm Desert, are charged in the death of ...

  • Palm Desert

    California DMV Begins Offering Federally Approved Real ID Drivers Licenses

    California DMV Begins Offering Federally Approved Real ID Drivers Licenses

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:39 PM EST2018-01-23 01:39:03 GMT

    Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) across California began issuing the so-called real ID's on Monday. A real ID is a federally approved drivers license or identification card. 

    Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) across California began issuing the so-called real ID's on Monday. A real ID is a federally approved drivers license or identification card. 

  • Cathedral City

    Initial Plans for the New Downtown Casino in Cathedral City Revealed

    Initial Plans for the New Downtown Casino in Cathedral City Revealed

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:39 PM EST2018-01-23 01:39:01 GMT

    As announced in 2017, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians plans to build a new gaming and entertainment development on nearly 13 acres in Downtown Cathedral City. Story: Single Mom of Six from Indio Gifted New Car The initial development plans have just been released for the property at the corner of Date Palm Drive and East Palm Canyon Drive (HWY 111). It includes a casino, restaurants/bars, retail and mixed-use space, and Tribal government offices. Story: What Dreamer...

    As announced in 2017, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians plans to build a new gaming and entertainment development on nearly 13 acres in Downtown Cathedral City. Story: Single Mom of Six from Indio Gifted New Car The initial development plans have just been released for the property at the corner of Date Palm Drive and East Palm Canyon Drive (HWY 111). It includes a casino, restaurants/bars, retail and mixed-use space, and Tribal government offices. Story: What Dreamer...

Powered by Frankly