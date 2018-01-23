Woman Nearly Drowns in La Quinta Pool, Hospitalized in Serious C - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Woman Nearly Drowns in La Quinta Pool, Hospitalized in Serious Condition

A senior citizen nearly drowned in a La Quinta backyard pool Tuesday and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Firefighters were called at 2:27 p.m. to a home in the 53000 block of Ross Avenue, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The unidentified female victim, who was described as "elderly,'' was lifted out of the pool and taken to a hospital by ground ambulance, Newman said.

The home is located within the Madison Club, a private residential community and golf club just west of the Coachella city limits and just south of Indio.

