Parachutist Who Died in Perris Identified

Perris, CA -

A skydiver killed when he slammed into the roof of a Perris home, reportedly following a midair collision with another parachutist, was identified Tuesday as a 27-year-old Canadian man.

Aime-Jean St. Hilaire-Adam of Calgary died about 3 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Caldera Street, near Goetz Road, just south of Perris Valley Airport. ``The FAA is investigating this,'' agency spokesman Ian Gregor told City News Service. ``Our investigators generally focus on whether the parachute was properly packed (in accordance with) parachuting regulations.''

According to witnesses, Hilaire-Adam was taking part in a group jump, using a so-called ``wingsuit,'' when he collided with another skydiver, knocking the victim unconscious. He did not pull the ripcord on his main chute, though his reserve chute deployed as he drew closer to the ground, witnesses said.

Hilaire-Adam apparently never regained consciousness before dropping hard onto the roof of the house, whose occupants were not hurt. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics.

Perris Valley Airport has an active skydiving academy, and jumps in the vicinity of the airport are routine. In good weather, most commercial and recreational air traffic is routed away from the space within three or four miles of the field to prevent conflicts.

Three parachuting exercises, not including the latest one, have resulted in fatalities there over the last five years.

    Testimony Begins in Coachella Murder Trial

    A 23-year-old man was gunned down in front of his Coachella home by the brother of the victim's on-again, off-again girlfriend, a prosecutor said Monday as the murder trial of the alleged shooter and another man got underway, but defense attorneys maintained the attack was a spontaneous and unplanned act for which the defendants should be facing a lesser charge of manslaughter. Noel Hernandez and Carlos Martinez, both 22-year-old residents of Palm Desert, are charged in the death of ...

    California DMV Begins Offering Federally Approved Real ID Drivers Licenses

    Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) across California began issuing the so-called real ID's on Monday. A real ID is a federally approved drivers license or identification card. 

    Initial Plans for the New Downtown Casino in Cathedral City Revealed

    As announced in 2017, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians plans to build a new gaming and entertainment development on nearly 13 acres in Downtown Cathedral City. The initial development plans have just been released for the property at the corner of Date Palm Drive and East Palm Canyon Drive (HWY 111). It includes a casino, restaurants/bars, retail and mixed-use space, and Tribal government offices.

