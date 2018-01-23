Starbucks to Close Down All Teavana Locations, Impacting 3,300 J - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Starbucks to Close Down All Teavana Locations, Impacting 3,300 Jobs

Starbucks announced on Thursday that all 379 Teavana stores -- which are primarily based in malls across the country -- have been "underperforming." The move will impact 3,300 workers.

"The company concluded that despite efforts to reverse the trend through creative merchandising and new store designs, the underperformance was likely to continue," Starbucks said in a press release.

Most locations will shut down by Spring 2018, Starbucks said, and people employed at Teavana locations will be invited to apply for jobs at Starbucks locations in order to preserve their jobs.

The coffee giant first announced plans to purchase the struggling tea retailer Teavana in 2012 for $620 million.

Teavana's announcement is the latest in a wave of store closings inside American malls. Retailers from JCPenney to GameStop have announced plans to shut down brick-and-mortar locations as they struggle to keep pace with e-commerce sites. There were 5,300 store closing announcements in the first six months of the year, triple the number during the same period last year, according to an analysis by Fung Global Retail & Technology.

Between 20% and 25% of American malls will close within five years, Credit Suisse said in a report released last month.

Despite the Teavana closures, Starbucks again said it's expanding rapidly, with plans to add 240,000 jobs globally over the next five years. However, most of that growth is taking place overseas, particularly in China.

Starbucks said earlier on Thursday that it plans to make another major investment in China. Currently, Starbucks shops are popping up at a rate of one-per-day. 

    Testimony Begins in Coachella Murder Trial

    A 23-year-old man was gunned down in front of his Coachella home by the brother of the victim's on-again, off-again girlfriend, a prosecutor said Monday as the murder trial of the alleged shooter and another man got underway, but defense attorneys maintained the attack was a spontaneous and unplanned act for which the defendants should be facing a lesser charge of manslaughter. Noel Hernandez and Carlos Martinez, both 22-year-old residents of Palm Desert, are charged in the death of ...

    California DMV Begins Offering Federally Approved Real ID Drivers Licenses

    Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) across California began issuing the so-called real ID's on Monday. A real ID is a federally approved drivers license or identification card. 

    Initial Plans for the New Downtown Casino in Cathedral City Revealed

    As announced in 2017, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians plans to build a new gaming and entertainment development on nearly 13 acres in Downtown Cathedral City. Story: Single Mom of Six from Indio Gifted New Car The initial development plans have just been released for the property at the corner of Date Palm Drive and East Palm Canyon Drive (HWY 111). It includes a casino, restaurants/bars, retail and mixed-use space, and Tribal government offices. Story: What Dreamer...

