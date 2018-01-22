Border Patrol Seize Methamphetamine and Arrests Sex Offender

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint, arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m., when a 24-year-old U.S. citizen was referred to secondary at the Highway 86 checkpoint after a canine team alerted to his Jeep Grand Cherokee.

During the search, agents discovered 15 vacuum-sealed packages wrapped in cellophane hidden in a compartment within the vehicle’s roof.

The content of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 18.33 pounds with an estimated street value of $82,485. The subject, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The second incident occurred Sunday evening at approximately 6:43 p.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico station arrested a 48-year-old Guatemalan man suspected of making an illegal entry into the United States near downtown Calexico.

Record checks identified the man as Luciano Pablo-Martin, was previously deported from the United States on February 13, 2004. Agents also discovered Pablo was arrested by the San Diego Sheriff’s Office for Lewd Acts w/ child under 14 on November 14, 2003 and again on June 9, 2014. Pablo was convicted and sentenced to separate prison terms on each conviction.

“Here we have a case of an illegal alien who was convicted of a heinous crime against a minor, not once but two times,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “This subject preyed upon one of the most vulnerable segments of our communities, our youth. Our agents encountering and arresting him will ensure he is not released back to our communities.”

Pablo will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for violation of criminal law.