Boy, 14, Dies After Surgery to Remove 10-Pound Face Tumor - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Boy, 14, Dies After Surgery to Remove 10-Pound Face Tumor

Posted: Updated:

A 14-year-old boy suffering from a rare medical condition that caused a 10-pound tumor to emerge on his face died after undergoing surgery, according to one of the doctors in charge of the procedure.

"Our condolences and prayers for Emanuel's family and the loss of a very brave young man," said Dr. Robert E. Marx, a surgeon at Jackson Memorial Hospital. "Another angel has arrived in Heaven." 

For 12 years, Emanuel Zayas battled a medical condition called polyostotic fibrous dysplacia, an illness which causes developmentally certain bones to become soft. The illness caused a 10-pound benign tumor to develop on Zayas' face.

Zayas’ parents tried for years to get help. Doctors were able to get a temporary visa for the boy and his family to come to Miami from Cuba to have the surgery, which was scheduled in January at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Marx said he saw progress in Zayas on Jan. 18, when he observed  pupillary reflexes and facial muscle tone in the boy's face. But on Saturday, Dr. Marx said Zayas' condition had worsened with kidney and lung failure. 

"I am saddened by the fact that we are losing him and that apparently the physiologic stress of the surgery was too much for his compromised anatomy to overcome," Marx said on Satuday. "Our hopes of saving his life and in doing so would allow him a better quality of life have not been realized."

Dr. Marx said that Zayas' family plans on donating Emanuel's body to medical research in hopes of learning more about the rare disease and helping people across the world who suffer from polyostotic fibrous dysplacia. 

"I am personally saddened but want to thank all of you for your well wishes and prayers," Dr. Marx said. "Please continue the prayers."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Testimony Begins in Coachella Murder Trial

    Testimony Begins in Coachella Murder Trial

    Monday, January 22 2018 4:54 PM EST2018-01-22 21:54:30 GMT

    A 23-year-old man was gunned down in front of his Coachella home by the brother of the victim's on-again, off-again girlfriend, a prosecutor said Monday as the murder trial of the alleged shooter and another man got underway, but defense attorneys maintained the attack was a spontaneous and unplanned act for which the defendants should be facing a lesser charge of manslaughter. Noel Hernandez and Carlos Martinez, both 22-year-old residents of Palm Desert, are charged in the death of ...

    A 23-year-old man was gunned down in front of his Coachella home by the brother of the victim's on-again, off-again girlfriend, a prosecutor said Monday as the murder trial of the alleged shooter and another man got underway, but defense attorneys maintained the attack was a spontaneous and unplanned act for which the defendants should be facing a lesser charge of manslaughter. Noel Hernandez and Carlos Martinez, both 22-year-old residents of Palm Desert, are charged in the death of ...

  • Cathedral City

    Initial Plans for the New Downtown Casino in Cathedral City Revealed

    Initial Plans for the New Downtown Casino in Cathedral City Revealed

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:39 PM EST2018-01-23 01:39:01 GMT

    As announced in 2017, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians plans to build a new gaming and entertainment development on nearly 13 acres in Downtown Cathedral City. Story: Single Mom of Six from Indio Gifted New Car The initial development plans have just been released for the property at the corner of Date Palm Drive and East Palm Canyon Drive (HWY 111). It includes a casino, restaurants/bars, retail and mixed-use space, and Tribal government offices. Story: What Dreamer...

    As announced in 2017, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians plans to build a new gaming and entertainment development on nearly 13 acres in Downtown Cathedral City. Story: Single Mom of Six from Indio Gifted New Car The initial development plans have just been released for the property at the corner of Date Palm Drive and East Palm Canyon Drive (HWY 111). It includes a casino, restaurants/bars, retail and mixed-use space, and Tribal government offices. Story: What Dreamer...

  • Palm Desert

    California DMV Begins Offering Federally Approved Real ID Drivers Licenses

    California DMV Begins Offering Federally Approved Real ID Drivers Licenses

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:39 PM EST2018-01-23 01:39:03 GMT

    Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) across California began issuing the so-called real ID's on Monday. A real ID is a federally approved drivers license or identification card. 

    Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) across California began issuing the so-called real ID's on Monday. A real ID is a federally approved drivers license or identification card. 

Powered by Frankly