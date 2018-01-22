Wet 'n' Wild Palm Springs Hiring Hundreds for 2018 Season

Looking for the perfect summer job? The coolest place in the desert is looking for enthusiastic, friendly and dependable team members to join the water park for the 2018 season.

Wet ‘n’ Wild Palm Springs will be holding a Hiring Event for applicants with weekday daytime availability from 9:00am – 2:00pm on Friday January 26th. High school students should attend the event on January 27th from 9:00am to 2:00p. All applicants should apply in the Guest Relations office at the park. Over two hundred positions are available in support of the spring and summer 2018.

Story: Charity Fund Started for 13 Siblings Allegedly Tortured by Parents

Opportunities for applicants include:

Lifeguards Cash Control

Food Service Associates Cabana Servers

Park Service Attendants Warehouse

Merchandise Attendants Security

Guest Relations Associates EMT

Story: Initial Plans for the New Downtown Casino in Cathedral City Revealed

For a majority of the jobs, applicants need to be at least 16 years old, but you are never too old to work at this venue, so bring your friends, your family, even your neighbors. Wet ‘n’ Wild Palm Springs offers great seasonal benefits for its staff including flexible schedules, free park admission, and tickets for family and friends.

Stop by the Job Fair and find out about all the opportunities available. Staff will be on hand to answer questions and complete the interview process. Appointments are not necessary, walk- ins are welcome.

Story: Indio Gas Station Lowering Prices for Three Hours During Gas Tax Repeal Signature Drive

Certain specialty positions require applicants to be 18 years old or possess a high school diploma or equivalent. All applicants must be available to work most spring and/or summer hours of operation. Lifeguard candidates must have a valid ILTP Lifeguard certificate. Training to obtain your ILTP certificate will be provided at Wet ‘n’ Wild Palm Springs. To register for one of the 3 day training courses please contact Wet ‘n’ Wild Palm Springs.