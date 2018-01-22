Initial Plans for the New Downtown Casino in Cathedral City Revealed

As announced in 2017, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians plans to build a new gaming and entertainment development on nearly 13 acres in Downtown Cathedral City.

"That plan has got about 500 slot machines, there will be about sixty-five thousand square foot, total casino, and then they've also got planned some additional mixed use, some retails sites, also part of the project that will total about sixty-thousand square feet. So in total we're going to have a hundred and twenty-five thousand square foot facility a stone's throw from downtown," said Stone James, director of economic development for the city of Cathedral City.

The initial development plans have just been released for the property at the corner of Date Palm Drive and East Palm Canyon Drive (HWY 111). It includes a casino, restaurants/bars, retail and mixed-use space, and Tribal government offices.

"There is so much going on in downtown right now, the casino is going to be, in my opinion, in our opinion another invaluable catalyst," said James.

The casino development is one of four anchors for making Downtown Cathedral City an entertainment destination for residents and visitors alike. Other anchors include the newly refurbished Mary Pickford Theatre that is currently building a new parking lot and will offer valet parking for its guests; a new 2.5-acre Downtown Amphitheater and Park adjacent to the City’s parking structure with construction slated to begin this spring; and finally, the Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre, to be named the Carol Channing Playhouse, is moving from Rancho Mirage to Cathedral City and taking over the Desert Cinema building. CVRep is the only theatre in the Coachella Valley that has Small Professional Theatre (SPT) status with Actors’ Equity.

"I think that this really is just indicative of the years of momentum that our city council and our city leadership has put into this" said Stone.

These new entertainment anchors are already catching the eye of other developers looking to build mixed use commercial spaces in adjacent downtown vacant lands. More announcements will be coming soon.