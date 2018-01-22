Indio Gas Station Lowering Prices for Three Hours During Gas Tax Repeal Signature Drive

An Indio gas station owner plans to slash the price of fuel for a three-hour period this afternoon, as part of a campaign aimed at repealing a recent statewide gasoline tax increase.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Arco gas station at 42334 Jefferson St. will sell regular unleaded gas for $1.99 a gallon. The move by the station's owner, Nachhattar Chandi, is part of a signature drive to force the placement of a gas tax repeal initiative onto the November ballot.

Prices at the pump increased by 12 cents per gallon on Nov. 1, as part of funding for state transportation and infrastructure projects.

Story: Gas Prices Rise Even Higher After Tax Increase

Repeal campaign organizers say they have already collected 400,000 of the 584,000 signatures needed to place their measure before California voters.

Petitions will be available for signature and collection at the Jefferson Street Arco, as well as 10 other stations Chandi owns in the Coachella Valley.

``If you eliminate the massive taxes and fees imposed by the politicians on California's gas, filling up for $1.99 should happen every day,'' said Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio, who is leading the gas tax repeal initiative campaign. ``We're appreciative that the owner of these gas stations is doing this, and we encourage voters to fill up not only their tanks but help us fill up the signature blocks on the gas tax repeal petitions that we will have onsite.''

Story: New California Gas Tax Goes Into Effect Wednesday

The lowered prices will only be available at the Jefferson Street Arco station, but petitions will also be available at:

-- 27900 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City;

-- 67625 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City;

-- 48055 Grapefruit Blvd, Coachella;

-- 52138 Harrison St., Coachella;

-- 41910 Jackson St., Indio;

-- 82338 Highway 111, Indio;

-- 44333 Golf Center Parkway, Indio;

-- 90480 Ave. 66, Mecca;

-- 74950 Gerald Ford Drive, Palm Desert; and

-- 1717 E. Vista Chino, Palm Springs.

Those interested may either fill out or drop off petitions at those sites. Petitions can be downloaded at www.stopthecartax.org .