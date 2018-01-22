Jon Rahm Wins 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge

After carding a bogey-free, 5-under 67 in regulation, Jon Rahm bested Landry in a four-hole playoff, making a birdie on the 18th hole to record his second PGA TOUR title. Rahm won the Bob Hope Memorial Trophy, $1,062,000 and 500 FedExCup points, and moved to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking with the victory. Rahm, who entered the tournament ranked No. 3 in the world, is the first golfer ranked in the top three to win the CareerBuilder Challenge since current tournament ambassador Phil Mickelson won the 2002 event as the world’s No. 2 player.