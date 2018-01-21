Wang's in the Desert Front Door Vandalized Following Campaign Dinner

A Palm Springs restaurant is vandalized early Saturday morning and it all stems from a campaign dinner a local politician had at the business.

A picture on Facebook Saturday shows vandalism at Wang's in the Desert. The picture was shared by Jeremy Johnson online. You can see the words "DAN BALL SUPPORTER" sprayed across the front door. In the comment section, many are saying this is unacceptable behavior, regardless of political views.

The owner issued a statement Friday morning saying they have received backlash and criticism after Dan Ball, who is running for Congress and seeking the Republican nomination, had dinner at the Asian restaurant and took a picture with an employee. Wang's says Ball's dinner was a "nonevent" and Ball had reserved a table for 10.

Earlier this month Ball shared photos on his campaign Facebook page saying, "A huge thank you to Lonnie and Guy at Wangs in The Desert for hosting a fundraiser in support of our campaign last week."

People online have accused the restaurant of supporting the Republican and have called on others to boycott the business. Many locals left negative reviews for the restaurant on Facebook as well, saying they wouldn't support a restaurant who supports a Republican candidate.

Wangs in the Desert says the vandalism happened early Saturday around five. The business caught the person spray painting on security camera. They say there was a person wearing a mask and a cape on the video. Police are expected to investigate the incident Sunday.

On their Facebook page the restaurant says in part they “did not sponsor, endorse or contribute to Mr. Ball's political campaign." They also stress their business does "not discriminate."