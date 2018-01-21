Wang's in the Desert Front Door Vandalized Following Campaign Di - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

Wang's in the Desert Front Door Vandalized Following Campaign Dinner

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

A Palm Springs restaurant is vandalized early Saturday morning and it all stems from a campaign dinner a local politician had at the business.

A picture on Facebook Saturday shows vandalism at Wang's in the Desert. The picture was shared by Jeremy Johnson online. You can see the words "DAN BALL SUPPORTER" sprayed across the front door. In the comment section, many are saying this is unacceptable behavior, regardless of political views.

The owner issued a statement Friday morning saying they have received backlash and criticism after Dan Ball, who is running for Congress and seeking the Republican nomination, had dinner at the Asian restaurant and took a picture with an employee. Wang's says Ball's dinner was a "nonevent" and Ball had reserved a table for 10.

STORY: Border Patrol Arrests Previously Deported Child Sex Offender

Earlier this month Ball shared photos on his campaign Facebook page saying, "A huge thank you to Lonnie and Guy at Wangs in The Desert for hosting a fundraiser in support of our campaign last week."

People online have accused the restaurant of supporting the Republican and have called on others to boycott the business. Many locals left negative reviews for the restaurant on Facebook as well, saying they wouldn't support a restaurant who supports a Republican candidate.

Wangs in the Desert says the vandalism happened early Saturday around five. The business caught the person spray painting on security camera. They say there was a person wearing a mask and a cape on the video. Police are expected to investigate the incident Sunday.

STORY: U.S. marches for women's rights slam Trump, encourage voting

On their Facebook page the restaurant says in part they “did not sponsor, endorse or contribute to Mr. Ball's political campaign." They also stress their business does "not discriminate."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella Valley

    Man Charged With Solving Missing Couple Case Breaks His Silence

    Man Charged With Solving Missing Couple Case Breaks His Silence

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:16 PM EST2018-01-20 02:16:13 GMT
    Sergeant Walter Mendez and his team of detectives have been working for months trying to find two people: 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran.  "It has been tough for a variety of reasons the specifics as to investigating a missing cases are particularly difficult ... the emotional side is very difficult," says Mendez, who works for Riverside County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit.  Difficult because behind the two images many of ...
    Sergeant Walter Mendez and his team of detectives have been working for months trying to find two people: 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran.  "It has been tough for a variety of reasons the specifics as to investigating a missing cases are particularly difficult ... the emotional side is very difficult," says Mendez, who works for Riverside County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit.  Difficult because behind the two images many of ...

  • Whitewater

    Whitewater Preserve Closed After Discovery of Partially Eaten Animal

    Whitewater Preserve Closed After Discovery of Partially Eaten Animal

    Friday, January 19 2018 6:09 PM EST2018-01-19 23:09:25 GMT
    The Whitewater Preserve was closed Friday by the Preserve due to discovery of a partially eaten calf that appears to have been killed by three feral pit bulls in the area. Story: Coachella Residents Concerned About Location Of Marijuana Dispensaries The BLM did receive a report from hikers on the Pacific Coast Trail (runs right through the preserve) having observed three feral pit bulls attacking a full grown steer north of the Preserve several days ago. Story: Singl...
    The Whitewater Preserve was closed Friday by the Preserve due to discovery of a partially eaten calf that appears to have been killed by three feral pit bulls in the area. Story: Coachella Residents Concerned About Location Of Marijuana Dispensaries The BLM did receive a report from hikers on the Pacific Coast Trail (runs right through the preserve) having observed three feral pit bulls attacking a full grown steer north of the Preserve several days ago. Story: Singl...

  • Palm Springs

    Wang's in the Desert Front Door Vandalized Following Campaign Dinner

    Wang's in the Desert Front Door Vandalized Following Campaign Dinner

    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:16 AM EST2018-01-21 08:16:08 GMT

    A Palm Springs restaurant is vandalized early this morning and it all stems from a picture of a local politician posing with employees at the restaurant.

    A Palm Springs restaurant is vandalized early this morning and it all stems from a picture of a local politician posing with employees at the restaurant.

Powered by Frankly