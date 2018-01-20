Fire Rips Through South Palm Springs Hotel - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Fire Rips Through South Palm Springs Hotel

Palm Springs, CA -

At approximately 6PM Friday evening Palm Springs emergency dispatch was notified of a structure fire in the area of South Palm Canyon Drive and East Twin Palms Drive in Palm Springs.

Emergency crews responded to the location in less than 5 minutes.

Upon arriving on scene, Palm Springs Fire identified heavy fire and smoke coming from back three floors of the Royal Sun Inn hotel.

Firefighters made an interior fire tag and were able to put out the blaze, containing it to two rooms. One on the first floor, the other on the hotels third floor.

Although the fire was contained to a small portion of the hotel, minor to moderate smoke damage did impact a larger part of the building.

Authorities report that their were no injuries, and that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

