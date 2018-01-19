Man Charged With Solving Missing Couple Case Breaks His Silence

Sergeant Walter Mendez and his team of detectives have been working for months trying to find two people: 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran.

"It has been tough for a variety of reasons the specifics as to investigating a missing cases are particularly difficult ... the emotional side is very difficult," says Mendez, who works for Riverside County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit.

Difficult because behind the two images many of us have seen on their missing poster are families and friends who have been waiting for answers since May 10, 2017, the night they disappeared.

"What does your gut tell you?" I ask.

Mendez responds, "My gut, that I know Audrey and Jonathan did not leave their family, they were loved, they had so much to live for, I don't work with assumptions, that's not an area that we operate in at this point we are doing everything that we can to find them, this is a missing persons case but we are prepared for whatever this journey takes us to."

When I ask if it's a missing person's case or a homicide investigation, Mendez responds, "This is a missing persons case obviously there's, the circumstances surrounding their disappearance is highly suspicious ... this is a missing persons case but we are prepared for whatever this journey takes us to."

A journey that has them retracing the one Jonathan and Audrey took before they vanished: Audrey's last visit with her sister at her home in Coachella that night, her leaving to pick up Jonathan, rumored to have been on his way back from Brawley, Audrey's abandoned car on the side of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont; a car that showed no obvious signs of struggle.

"But the fact that this is Audrey's vehicle and the manner in which it was found tied into when she was last seen and not communicating with her family obviously make this extremely suspicious," says the seasoned detective.

Mendez won't say if the trip to Brawley with a mysterious group of friends took place, but he did confirm their bloodhounds did pick up their scent right outside their car in Beaumont. And those facts have been bogged down by rumors and speculation, some focusing on Jonathan and debt.

"There's a lot of stories that are being promoted via social media and other outlets and such we're looking at every avenue ... at this point whether he's having financial issue or not I don't think it's a pertinent part of what happened to them," he says.

Mendez did confirm a fact KMIR first uncovered months ago, a burned out car outside Coachella, "Whether or not it's pertinent or relevant to our investigation we are still in the process of determining that."

But the rumors about whether Jonathan and Audrey did something that led to their demise have been the most hurtful to the families and that he did address, "Audrey and Jonathan were not bad people, there's nothing sinister in regards to them, we believe that they did not voluntarily go missing ... and they had too much to live for to just abandon their family."

Mendez says they do not have a suspect in the case or they would have released that information. But he does believe they're close in solving this case. He says they're breaking their silence in hopes the person who holds the key to solving this case finally breaks their silence too and gives the families the peace and justice they deserve.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the hotline set up for this case and you can do so anonymously: (760) 393-3544.