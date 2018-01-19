Rancho Mirage Offers Options For Electricity

The city of Rancho Mirage will offer it residents an alternative to Southern California Edison with a program called community choice aggregation or C.C.A.

People who live in Rancho Mirage could see there electricity bill go down by five percent. At least that's what city officials are saying about taking the reigns from SCE. The program gives cities the power to determine where they will get their electricity and how much they will charge their residents for it. It's part of a new trend taking effect all over California.

Starting May 1st city officials say they will provide cheaper and more energy efficient power.

"I'm a little apprehensive of about local government controlling it because of the nature of the politics that goes on locally," said Rancho Mirage resident Athanasios Thompson.

Some are also questioning how long the savings will last.

"This year sure, there may be a saving through a C.C.A., but then next year if there are additional taxes put on, or line fees to deliver the electricity provided by Southern California Edison for example, you are now exposed to those increases," said Renova Solar CEO Vincent Battaglia.

There are already nine community choice programs across the state, serving two million homes and businesses. But the program is optional and Rancho Mirage residents can opt out if they choose.

"Think the price of energy is just skyrocketing, and five percent will be five percent, but the question is how long is it going to last and who is going to administer it. And how many people is the government going to have to hire to administer a program," said Rancho Mirage resident Alan Klitzner.

Others point out the track record of the City of Rancho Mirage and some of their city's accomplishments.

"Look at the public library, look at the astronomical observatory they're building. So I want to see what they do," said Rancho Mirage resident Andrew Kaplan.

Rancho Mirage city officials say the C.C.A will save their city residents $1.4 million dollars over the next year. In the next few months, commercial and residential customers in the city will receive instructions on how they can opt out of the program and stay with SoCal Edison if they choose to.