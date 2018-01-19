Whitewater Preserve Closed After Discovery of Partially Eaten An - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Whitewater

Whitewater Preserve Closed After Discovery of Partially Eaten Animal

Posted: Updated:
Whitewater, CA -

The Whitewater Preserve was closed Friday by the Preserve due to discovery of a partially eaten calf that appears to have been killed by three feral pit bulls in the area.

The BLM did receive a report from hikers on the Pacific Coast Trail (runs right through the preserve) having observed three feral pit bulls attacking a full grown steer north of the Preserve several days ago.

The BLM has made contact with the Riverside County Animal Control Center as well as California Fish and Wildlife because that area is designated Bighorn Sheep habitat.

We understand that the Preserve is planning to be open tomorrow and will be warning visitors of the situation, but that has not officially been confirmed.

