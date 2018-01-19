Whitewater Preserve Closed After Discovery of Partially Eaten Animal

On January 17, 2018, members of the Indio Police Department’s Street Crime Unit arrested Jackson Terrace gang members Cristian “Lil Downer” Yanez and Joel Vargas for a string of shootings and assaults that occurred in the City of Indio between 01/07/18 and 01/14/2018. Story: Three Gang Members Arrested in Indio Following Burglary Investigation Several search warrants were conducted and two firearms were recovered along with evidence linking them to the cr...
A quake measure 6.3M was reported in the Gulf of California, rattling cities in Baja California as well as the mainland.
