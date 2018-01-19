Border Patrol Arrests Previously Deported Child Sex Offender

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a Mexican citizen, who illegally entered the United States Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:20 p.m., Border Patrol agents patrolling approximately 12 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry, arrested a subject that entered the United States by scaling over the international boundary fence.

Agents transported the man to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for processing.

Once there, record checks identified the man as Mario Eduardo Ruiz-Galvan, who had been previously deported from the United States in December 30, 2013. Furthermore, record checks revealed Jimenez had been arrested of Lewd Acts w/ child under 14 on July 24, 2009 in Riverside, CA, for which he was convicted and sentenced to 60 months in prison. Ruiz also has an unresolved felony warrant from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender.

“U.S. Border Patrol agents shield our communities from further victimization from predators like this,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “This subject’s presence in the U.S. is a threat to our communities as demonstrated by his past criminal behavior. The U.S. Border Patrol will not allow threats like this to be released back into our communities.”

Ruiz, a 39-year-old Mexican citizen, will be prosecuted for Re-Entry-After-Removal.