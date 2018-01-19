6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Baja California

On January 17, 2018, members of the Indio Police Department’s Street Crime Unit arrested Jackson Terrace gang members Cristian “Lil Downer” Yanez and Joel Vargas for a string of shootings and assaults that occurred in the City of Indio between 01/07/18 and 01/14/2018. Story: Three Gang Members Arrested in Indio Following Burglary Investigation Several search warrants were conducted and two firearms were recovered along with evidence linking them to the cr...

Auction will happen during Modernism Week

When the City of Palm Desert acquired the land on 73697 Santa Rosa Way, little did they know the significance of the home sitting on top. Cora Gaugush is the Capital Improvement Project Technician for Palm Desert, and she overlooks the Santa Rosa Way property. She said, "When we realized what we had, we knew we had a unique home that had to be marketed in a special way so that the integrity of the home could be maintained." The unique home is the Miles C. B...