Coachella Residents Concerned About Location Of Marijuana Dispensaries

A heated debate in Coachella as residents there are starting to speak out against the proposed location of several marijuana dispensaries in the city.

"I'm not against the marijuana plans or cannabis, but yes, I'm against those locations," said Coachella community activist Victor Alcantara.

Like virtually every city in the desert, the city of Coachella is gearing up for green and will allow a total of four dispensaries within the city limits. One of those dispensaries is expected to be located within the cities first hotel, which is currently under construction near avenue 48 and Van Buren Street. But some Coachella residents have concerns about the dispensary's proximity to a popular soccer park.

"If the put a dispensary next to Rancho Las Flores Park in the resort, in the hotel, what happens is the hotel won't allow smoking there. Where are they going to smoke? They are always going to smoke in places like this," said Alcantara.

Coachella city manager William Pattison said the hotel developer requested the dispensary and the city currently employs park rangers to patrol city parks for illegal activities. But residents say that wont work.

"I think they'll have to be here 24 hours a day. I don't think the city will do that. it's illogical," said Coachella city resident Juan Navarro.

City officials say dispensaries will bring tax revenue and some of those funds will be used to hire more park rangers. Those opposed to the dispensaries location however aren't sure the city will come through.

"Yesterday at the city council meeting everybody said, 'we are going to make a lot of money' those business guys were talking about how much money they are going to make for the city, the revenue, but nobody about safety for the children," said Alcantara.