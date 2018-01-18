Palm Desert auctioning "Wave House" - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Auction will happen during Modernism Week

Palm Desert auctioning "Wave House"

When the City of Palm Desert acquired the land on 73697 Santa Rosa Way, little did they know the significance of the home sitting on top. 

Cora Gaugush is the Capital Improvement Project Technician for Palm Desert, and she overlooks the Santa Rosa Way property. She said, "When we realized what we had, we knew we had a unique home that had to be marketed in a special way so that the integrity of the home could be maintained."

The unique home is the Miles C. Bates House, also known as the "Wave House", it was designed by modernist architect Walter S. White about 70 years ago. Gaugush said his work can be seen around the desert, but she said the Wave House is special, it is the only structure with a roof of its kind. 

"It is the only remaining example of Walter White's patented undulating roof," Gaugush said. "The roof is compiled of rods and wood dowels that hold it together and allow it to be undulating, he designed it to mimic the Santa Rosa mountains that are right behind house."

The sale of the property comes after state officials decided to dissolve municipal redevelopment departments. But the city hopes to find a future owner who can bring back the house's original beauty. 

Gaugush said, "We're looking for somebody with a heart, and a desire to come and bring Walter White back to life, to bring the Miles C. Bates house back to what it was intended to be."

The house was recently listed into the city's register of historic places, but the Historical Society of Palm Desert also sent an application to include the house into the state's register. 

And in efforts to find the perfect buyer, the city is offering an incentive. 

Gaugush said, "So that for every dollar that a new buyer will spend on renovation or restoration the city will reimburse them 50 cents, and up to a maximum of $50,000."

The auction will take place during Modernism Week on February 24, inside the U.C. Riverside Palm Desert auditorium and the biding will begin at $0. 

