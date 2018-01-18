District Attorney Details Alleged Horrific Child Abuse

On Thursday David and Louise Turpin plead not guilty to dozens of charges including torture and child abuse. Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin said the couple held their 13 children captive for years in inhumane conditions. "This is severe emotional, physical abuse. There is no way around that," Hestrin said.

Hestrin described the horror that went on inside the Perris home. "One victim at one point was tied up by hogtie, and then when that victim was able to escape the ropes, these defendants began using chains and padlocks," he described.

The Turpin's 13 children range from age two to 29. Hestrin said they frequently faced severe punishment. "If the children were found to wash their hands above the wrist area, they were accused of playing in the water, and they would be chained up," Hestrin said. The District Attorney said the children were only allowed to shower once a year, and are extremely malnourished. "The 29-year-old female victim weighs 82 pounds," Hestrin explained. "They would buy food including pies, apple pies, pumpkin pies, leave it on the counter and let the children look at it, but not eat it," he added.

While the Turpin's allegedly home schooled their children, Hestrin said many of the kids lacked a basic understanding of life. "Many of the children didn't know what a police officer was," he explained.

David and Louise Turpin now face charges of torture, child abuse, false imprisonment, and abuse of a dependent adult. David Turpin is also being charged with one count of lewd act on a child. Turpin's attorney had little to say after the hearing. "Our clients are presumed to be innocent. They are presumed to be not guilty," attorney David Macher said.

Those who lived nearby to the Turpin's said they are at a loss for words. "I never saw nine of the kids the whole two and a half years I was here," one neighbor said to KMIR News. Even Hestrin is unable to answer why the children's parents treated them that way. "As a prosecutor there are cases that stick with you that haunt you. Sometimes in this business we are looking at human depravity and that's what we are looking at here," Hestrin said.

If convicted David and Louise Turpin face 94 years to life in prison. If you would like to help the 13 siblings you can donate to a fund set up by the Riverside University Health System Foundation.

Individual contributions can be made by visiting www.RUHealth.org/foundation or by mail to RUHS Foundation at PO Box 9850, Moreno Valley, CA 92552. Corporations, foundations and individuals who need additional details for plans to support the Turpin siblings, please contact RUHS Foundation at marketing@ruhealth.org.

