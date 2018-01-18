Los Angeles Man Arrested For Allegedly Locking Himself Inside Palm Desert Business With Employee

A Los Angeles man who allegedly locked himself inside the backroom of a Palm Desert business with an employee was in custody Thursday, in an incident that also triggered a bomb squad response after a ``suspicious device'' was located in the suspect's bag.

Andrew Campbell, 28, is accused of ``yelling and acting erratically'' while inside a business in the 44400 block of Town Center Way at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, then locking himself inside a backroom of the establishment while an employee was inside.

Story: Perris Couple Charged with Torturing, Imprisoning Children

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving calls that Campbell was under the influence and ``acting suspicious'' at the business, according to sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz.

Story: Indio Police Officer to Stand Trial on Rape Charges

A retired law enforcement officer was able to detain Campbell before deputies arrived, but after his arrest, ``a suspicious device was located inside of a bag belonging to Campbell,'' Munoz said, prompting a bomb squad response.

Story: Fired Employee Accused of Embezzling Thousands from Palm Desert Business

The sheriff's Hazardous Device Team responded and determined that the unidentified device was safe, according to the deputy.

Story: Felon Arrested with Drugs and Weapons in Indio

Campbell was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and committing a felony while out on bail, and was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio, where he remains held on $30,000 bail.

The sheriff's department also noted that anyone who finds suspicious devices or objects should only call 911 from non-cellular telephone lines. ``It is recommended to refrain from using a cellular telephone or any other electronic device near and around any suspected explosive device, when possible,'' reads a sheriff's department statement.

