Woman Struck By Vehicle in La Quinta, Hospitalized With Major In

La Quinta

Woman Struck By Vehicle in La Quinta, Hospitalized With Major Injuries


La Quinta, CA -

 A woman was struck by a vehicle in a La Quinta roadway and hospitalized with major injuries Thursday.

Deputies say the unidentified woman was hit about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Adams Street and Avenue 47.

Southbound Adams Street at the intersection was closed down following the crash, which remained under investigation, though sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz said drugs and alcohol did not appear to be contributing factors.

The driver involved in the crash was not arrested.

It was unknown if the woman was in a crosswalk when she was struck.   

