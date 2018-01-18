Woman Fatally Struck in La Quinta Identified - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

La Quinta

Woman Fatally Struck in La Quinta Identified

La Quinta, CA -

Authorities Friday identified a pedestrian who was fatally injured when she was struck by a car in La Quinta.

Zina Kriveztkaya, 66, a Russian national, was injured at Avenue 47 and Adams Street about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, and died at a hospital about two hours afterward, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.

Kriveztkaya was struck by a Cadillac that turned onto Avenue 47 from Adams Street. Alcohol and drugs did not appear to have been contributing factors in the case, authorities said. The driver was not arrested.

