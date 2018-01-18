Charity Fund Started for 13 Siblings Allegedly Tortured by Parents

A charity fund was opened today in support of the 13 brothers and sisters allegedly imprisoned and abused in a Perris home, offering well-wishers and others the opportunity to donate money toward their care and recovery.

The Riverside University Health System Foundation is managing the trust, which was started in response to an outpouring of concern from people across the country, according to foundation Director Erin Phillips.

``Our phones started ringing almost immediately with calls from private individuals and organizations wanting to know how they can help,'' Phillips said. ``We recognize financial gifts will not eliminate their trauma, but additional resources will be extremely important in helping these victims adjust over time.''

According to Phillips, contributions can be made via the foundation website, www.RUHealth.org/foundation, or mailed to the RUHS Foundation at PO Box 9850, Moreno Valley, CA 92552.

All donations are tax-deductible and can be in the form of checks, credit card payments and gift cards. Questions can be emailed to marketing@ruhealth.org.

Since the abuse case went public Monday, several bogus GoFundMe pages have sprung up, Riverside County sheriff's officials said, warning prospective donors to be wary of solicitations. The RUHS Foundation is the only official charity portal as of now.

The seven young adults and six children were removed from the home in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road Sunday after sheriff's deputies discovered they were starved and living in squalor, having allegedly endured beatings, being shackled to furniture and other forms of extreme punishment.

Their parents, 56-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Ann Turpin, have been charged with more than three dozen felonies, including false imprisonment, torture and child abuse.

