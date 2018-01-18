Experts Say Lax Homeschooling Oversight Allowed Isolation - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Riverside County

Experts Say Lax Homeschooling Oversight Allowed Isolation

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Riverside County, CA -

The Turpin home in Perris looked like any other in Southern California, but behind closed doors sheriffs investigators found 13 malnourished children living in deplorable conditions, some of them in chains. According to the state's department of education, the house of horrors was also a private school. Listed as the school's principal on the state's website: David Turpin. The child's father who is now behind bars facing child torture and endangerment charges.

When Kathryn Brightbill, with the Coalition for Responsible Home Education heard about the case she wasn't surprised, "My first response in seeing this is oh no not this again," adding that most of the severe child abuse and torture cases involving school aged children are homeschooled, "the Turpin case follows a lot of the same pattern: extreme isolation, child torture, children who were caged or chained, starvation and malnutrition." 

Brightbill says the lack of oversight makes it easy for families like the Turpins to go unnoticed, "California has some of the weakest most lax homeschool laws in the nation ... the only requirements that California has under homeschooling under the individual private school option that the Turpin's homeschooled under is that  you submit your children's names to the state's superintendent of department of education once every year."

Craig Petinak with the Riverside County Office of Education says homeschools registered with them have standards, check in requirements and oversight but these schools don't abide by local rules, "We don't have interactions with them, we don't have check ins, we don't have student welfare checks, we don't have truancy reports that are called on them because a neighbor sees them  across the street, those things don't happen because they're registered with the state as a private school and they have an affidavit to be able to show."

Many homeschool advocates say their self regulation and standards are already stringent and while tragic adding local and state regulations will not prevent the rare Turpin case. 

Brightbill disagrees, "As long as we have laws that don't protect those children then we all are complicit as a society because we've allowed that to happen."

Yearly walk through are required by the city's fire marshal. According to the Associated Press, there are no records of inspections. We reached out to the city and fire marshal, we have not heard back.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested for String of Indio Shootings

    Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested for String of Indio Shootings

    Thursday, January 18 2018 4:57 PM EST2018-01-18 21:57:19 GMT

    On January 17, 2018, members of the Indio Police Department’s Street Crime Unit arrested Jackson Terrace gang members Cristian “Lil Downer” Yanez and Joel Vargas for a string of shootings and assaults that occurred in the City of Indio between 01/07/18 and 01/14/2018. Story: Three Gang Members Arrested in Indio Following Burglary Investigation Several search warrants were conducted and two firearms were recovered along with evidence linking them to the cr...

    On January 17, 2018, members of the Indio Police Department’s Street Crime Unit arrested Jackson Terrace gang members Cristian “Lil Downer” Yanez and Joel Vargas for a string of shootings and assaults that occurred in the City of Indio between 01/07/18 and 01/14/2018. Story: Three Gang Members Arrested in Indio Following Burglary Investigation Several search warrants were conducted and two firearms were recovered along with evidence linking them to the cr...

  • Auction will happen during Modernism Week

    Palm Desert auctioning "Wave House"

    Palm Desert auctioning "Wave House"

    Thursday, January 18 2018 9:26 PM EST2018-01-19 02:26:30 GMT
    When the City of Palm Desert acquired the land on 73697 Santa Rosa Way, little did they know the significance of the home sitting on top.  Cora Gaugush is the Capital Improvement Project Technician for Palm Desert, and she overlooks the Santa Rosa Way property. She said, "When we realized what we had, we knew we had a unique home that had to be marketed in a special way so that the integrity of the home could be maintained." The unique home is the Miles C. B...
    When the City of Palm Desert acquired the land on 73697 Santa Rosa Way, little did they know the significance of the home sitting on top.  Cora Gaugush is the Capital Improvement Project Technician for Palm Desert, and she overlooks the Santa Rosa Way property. She said, "When we realized what we had, we knew we had a unique home that had to be marketed in a special way so that the integrity of the home could be maintained." The unique home is the Miles C. B...

  • Indio

    Indio Police Officer to Stand Trial on Rape Charges

    Indio Police Officer to Stand Trial on Rape Charges

    Thursday, January 18 2018 4:47 PM EST2018-01-18 21:47:36 GMT

    An Indio police officer accused of sexually assaulting his young cousin at his Palm Desert home pleaded not guilty Friday to rape and other felony charges.

    An Indio police officer accused of sexually assaulting his young cousin at his Palm Desert home pleaded not guilty Friday to rape and other felony charges.

Powered by Frankly