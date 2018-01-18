Two Suspected Gang Members Arrested for String of Indio Shootings

Two suspected gang members accused in a string of shootings and assaults in the city of Indio were in custody Thursday.
Christian ``Lil Downer'' Yanez, 20, and Joel Vargas, 21, were arrested Wednesday for crimes Indio police allege occurred between Jan. 7 and Jan. 14.
Officers recovered two firearms during their arrests, ``along with evidence linking them to the crimes,'' according to the Indio Police Department. Specific details on the incidents were not disclosed.
Yanez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an inhabited building, and was being held on $1 million bail, county jail records show. Vargas was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, negligent discharge of a firearm, making criminal threats and firearm possession and was being held on $20,000 bail.
Both men were booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio and are expected to appear in court Friday.
