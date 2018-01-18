Man Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement For Using Palm Desert Company Card After He Was Fired

A man who used a company credit card to make nearly $3,500 in personal purchases after being fired from a Palm Desert art studio pleaded guilty Monday to embezzlement and was ordered to spend 90 days in county jail and make restitution.

David Grodski, 58, was arrested and charged last week with making $3,488.31 in purchases with the card after being fired from the Elena Bulatova Studio & Gallery on El Paseo. Grodski made the purchases between Dec. 22 and Christmas Day.

Sheriff's Sgt. Kirk Steine said a search warrant was served at Grodski's residence last Wednesday in the 73200 block of Catalina Way in Palm Desert, where deputies recovered more than $2,000 worth of property, and he was taken into custody that afternoon at a local restaurant.

In addition to the jail term, Grodski was sentenced to three years probation, the terms of which include paying back the amount charged to the company card and staying at least 100 yards away from the studio.