Fired Employee Accused of Embezzling Thousands from Palm Desert Business

A man suspected of never returning a company credit card and using it to make personal purchases after being fired from the Palm Desert business was arrested Thursday on suspicion of embezzlement.

The business, which is located in the 7300 block of El Paseo, reported multiple fraudulent transactions on Dec. 25, on the company's credit card, which had been issued to a former employee who never returned it upon his termination, said sheriff's Sgt. Kirk Steines. The alleged crimes took place between Dec. 22 and Dec. 25.

The Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team assumed the investigation and identified 58-year-old David Grodski of Palm Desert resident as the suspect involved in the thefts, Steines said.

A search warrant was served at Grodski's residence Wednesday in the 73200 block of Catalina Way in Palm Desert. Deputies recovered more than $2,000 worth of property related to the thefts, Steines said.

Grodski was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio on suspicion of embezzlement, credit card fraud and burglary, Steines said.